GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Wells Fargo’s retiring CFO Howard Atkins will probably get a $22 million payout come August.



Deutsche Bankers got their bonuses yesterday. The news was mixed but in general, most employees saw a cut in their bonus compared to last year.

There are rumours that hedge fund titan Myron Scholes has retired from Platinum Grove Asset Management.

JP Morgan’s Highbridge hired a new senior VP of marketing. Her name is Amanda Wurtz and her husband works for a Tiger cub hedge fund.

People are questioning why Chris Shumway suddenly shuttered his hedge fund.

When Ruth Madoff arrived in Connecticut for her son Mark’s funeral in December, she was turned away by his widow Stephanie.

Last night Donald Trump appeared on Piers Morgan Tonight and talked about a former senior banker who once got so drunk, he had to be carried out of the Waldorf Astoria and sent home.

The ex-wife of a well-known hedge funder and the mother of the girl who hooked up with Mark Sanchez, is not only well-known on the Manhattan party scene, she “likes to party” on occasion with her daughter.

Single bankers living on the West Side — Jennifer Aniston was spotted checking out a $15 million duplex in the West Village.

