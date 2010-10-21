GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Beyonce is going to be a mum!

Hedge funders and private equity-ers in Europe are smiling. Here are all the details on their winning battle with EU regulators, which “ended with a whimper.” The CEO of American Express paid $18.5 million for a new UES townhouse. Kenneth Chenault’s new pad has a basement pool and sauna – and was a bargain, having been on the market originally for $29.5 mill.



Goldman Sachs’ bonuses are down this year by more than $155,000. Workers get $370,706 in 2010, and last year they banked $527,192.

Two competing accounts of what happened at a meeting yesterday demonstrate bizarre politics inside UBS.

FYI: A horrible Google translation of a speech that hedge fund titan, Bill Ackman, gave in Istanbul messes up and calls him “New York’s Naughty Boy.” We think they were trying to translate Ackman saying that he analyses company reports and pulls out what’s wrong with them, but until we understand Turkish, we’ll never know.

Wells Fargo had a stellar quarter with record 3Q profits.

Morgan Stanley faltered with a 67% profit slump.

BlackRock’s third quarter earnings were called “robust.”

Carl Icahn is set to meet with Dynegy’s CEO after the hedge fund titan – who has a 10% stake in Dynegy – rejected Blackstone’s offer to buy the energy company. But Dynegy’s chief is apparently roaming New York this week persuading shareholders to accept the Blackstone offer.

Two million baby strollers have been recalled by manufacturer Graco after the prams were linked to the deaths of four children. Defective strollers sold at Kmart, Sears and Target allowed babies to slide down in the seat, where they were sadly strangled.

Non-Wall Street Gossip

Beyonce is pregnant! This is the first child for her and superstar rapper Jay-Z. That is going to be one talented kid…

