GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Apparently “Too Big To Fail” has begun shooting at “the lipstick building around the corner from Citicorp” in midtown. NYPD no-parking notices have “Too Big To Fail” written on them. Check out the cast >



As we told you last week, the giant hedge fund Man Group plans to layoff ~10% of their employees as it cuts costs in the wake of the GLG takeover. Check out other recent layoff carnage >

No-one can find a photo of Todd Combs, Berkshire Hathaway’s heir apparent.

AQR Capital Management’s Clifford Asness has a bone to pick with long-only funds that charge 2 and 20. “The problem with hedge funds being net long is… that they are charging 2 and 20,” he said at a conference in New York.

Hedge fund and Julian Robertson-backed Tiger Asia Management has been subpoened by the SEC. The fund told investors that probe is linked to allegations by the Hong Kong securities regulator that they were insider trading there, which they deny.

JP Morgan and HSBC have been accused of manipulating the silver market through collusion and placing “spoof trading orders.”

A Cincinatti banker is the proud owner of an awesome $4.6 million car. Not just any car of course, but the 1964 Aston Martin used in James Bond films including Goldfinger and Casino Royale.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Weirdly, porn star Capri Anderson – who was with Charlie Sheen on the night he trashed his room at the Plaza Hotel and who police found naked in the bathroom when they got there – was taking pics of herself with Sheen’s ex-wife, Denise Richards, hours before the incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.