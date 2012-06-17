GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikipedia

Officials from the FBI and NYPD have briefed bankers and their security chiefs on a general terror threat from al Qaeda in Yemen. Goldman, Citibank, JPMorgan and Barclays have been briefed.BofA’s i-bank chief Tom Montag was awarded $15.2 million in 2010. That’s more than boss Brian Moynihan, who pocketed ~$9 million.



Katie Couric’s hedge fund boyfriend surprised her and took her to Miami for her 54th birthday.

A PR woman for a top PE firm had a tryst with a reporter and both are married. The reason people know? They accidentally CC’d their business contacts on the email they exchanged the next morning.

There’s a rumour that Morgan Stanley’s David Moore found out he was leaving on CNBC.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink got a $12.8 million stock bonus for 2010.

Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre filed a request to have documents subpoenaed from RBS, ACA Financial and Magnetar Capital Partners to contest the SEC’s claims he misled investors over Abacus.

A woman fell to her death near Wall Street today, on Maiden Lane.

A conman pretended he’d worked at JP Morgan for 20 years and somehow fooled recruiters and bank into getting him a job as deputy CEO.

Another massive snowstorm is heading toward New York. More than 1,300 flights have already been canceled because of the weather.

Citigroup has taken over EMI.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Now that the new superman has been selected for the upcoming Christopher Nolan Superman movie, next to be picked is his love interest. Apparently casting is in its late stages, and rumoured choices include Jessica Biel, Rachel McAdams and Malin Ackerman.

