Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fought off a Wall Street-backed election challenge. Here are some of the titans of finance who backed her opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

Stephanie Keith/Getty

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her bid to remain the Democratic candidate in her New York district this week in a primary election, beating off a Wall Street-backed challenger in the process.

Wall Street giants, including the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, donated to Michelle Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign,which raked in just over $US2 million.

While she had the backing of major Wall Street players, Caruso-Cabrera raised only about 20% of the $US10.5 million Ocasio-Cortez picked up.

Markets Insider rounded up a list of some prominent Wall Street donors on AOC’s opponent’s campaign.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary for New York’s congressional district in a blow to Wall Street titans that heavily donated to her opponent’s campaign.

30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, a leader of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, beat three other opponents but her toughest challenge was from the billionaire-backed campaign for former CNBC correspondent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

“No amount of money can buy a movement,” the re-elected incumbent said in her victory video posted to social media.

“There is no price tag for having people who are animated by the courage of their convictions and by a desire for a better world. You cannot purchase that.”

It is worth noting that in sheer financial terms, AOC far outstripped Caruso-Cabrera, securing over $US10.5 million in donations, compared to Caruso-Cabrera’s $US2 million.

The congresswoman, who goes by the nickname AOC, derided the financiers who lined up donations in support of her opponent.

Here are some Wall Street giants that donated to her challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign

:

All donation data is taken from the Federal Election Commission website.

David Solomon

Michael Kovac/Getty

Solomon, who is chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, serves on the board of directors of Robin Hood Foundation which aims to mitigate problems caused by poverty in New York City.

Donated: $US5,600

Paul Tudor Jones II

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is the founder of asset management firm Tudor Investment Corporation.

During the 2008 US Presidential election, Jones hosted a 500-person fundraiser for then-candidate Barack Obama.

Donated: $US2,800

Nelson Peltz

CNBC via Getty

Billionaire financier Nelson Peltz is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, and sits on boards of several companies including Legg Mason and Procter and Gamble.

Peltz was among 53 entities that contributed the maximum amount of $US250,000 towards President George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005.

Donated: $US5,600

John Paulson

Spencer Platt/Getty

Prominent hedge fund manager John Paulson leads New York-based investment management firm Paulson & Co.

When Trump won the GOP nomination in July 2016, Paulson received a lot of attention for immediately backing him. The billionaire also served as one of the top economic advisers to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Donated: $US2,800

Stanley Druckenmiller

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Legendary investor Druckenmiller is known to advocate lower spending on entitlement programs such as Social Security.

In 2015, he donated a total of $US300,000 to the ultimately unsuccessful presidential candidacies of Republicans Chris Christie, Jeb Bush, and John Kasich.

Donated: $US5,600

Stephen Schwarzman

Horacio Villalobos/Getty

Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, ranks 64th on Forbes’World Billionaires List as of 2020.

He is a Republican, long-time associate of President Trump, and briefly served as chairman of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum.

Donated: $US2,800

Jonathan Kraft

Maddie Meyer/Getty

The businessman is president of both he Kraft Group and the National Football League’s New England Patriots. His father, Robert, has a net worth of almost $US5 billion.

Kraft has been a long-time supporter of President Trump, although he has said he does not agree with him on all issues.

Donated: $US5,600

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.