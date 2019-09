What’s Wall Street doing on its snow day?



We wandered out to check out the scene.

Unfortunately we got there a little early — it’s snowing furiously now — and so what we got was a gigantic pile of slush.

No wonder the NYSE didn’t feel it was necessary to shut down trading — we wonder if they’re regretting that.

Here’s what we saw this morning.

Check out the photos ->

Broadway is a complete slush pile Bank of New York Mellon cleared its sidewalks See what I mean? At least Trinity Place looks nice The view from Wall Street at Broad Street For once, no tourists! The New York Stock Exchange Slushy alleyways are plentiful down here Goldman's old stomping grounds: 85 Broad, from the side Stone Street with zero foot traffic Ulysses Folk House was completely dead, but at least the food is still good The Bowling Green subway stop looks pretty As does this fancy old building next to it CNBC was the only other outlet brave/dumb enough to venture outside Damn it! Now where were we? Ah yes, the charging bull The snow picked up, the freezing rain hurt, so I ran for cover See ya, Wall Street!

