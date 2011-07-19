These Eight Wall Streeters Have Raised More Than $3.2 Million For Obama

Jim Torrey raised $100,000 to $200,000 for Obama’s 2012 campaign.

A list of President Obama’s top fundraisers for his 2012 campaign was published on Friday and a number of financiers are listed as his top money-makers.The most conservative amount of money they’ve raised for Obama so far totals $3.2 million.



Here they are:

James Torrey (runs investment fund Torrey Funds) – $100,000 – $200,000

Marc Lasry (runs hedge fund Avenue Capital) – $100,000 – $200,000

Jamie Rubin (senior partner at private equity firm BC Partners) – $100,000 – $200,000

Brian Mathis (Provident Group partner) – $200,000 – $500,000

David and Beth Shaw (David runs hedge fund DE Shaw) – $200,000 – $500,000

Jon Corzine (former Goldman Sachs CEO) – $500,000+

Blair Effron (Centerview Partners) – $500,000+

Orin Kramer (Boston Provident general partner, Ariel Holdings director, and New Jersey Division of Investment Chairman) – $500,000+

