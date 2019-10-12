BAML: 'Bearish paralysis' has investors pouring money into safe assets at the highest rate since the collapse of Lehman Brothers

Reuters

Investors are flowing into safe haven assets at the highest rate since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, signalling an increasingly bearish outlook on the economy.

That’s according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which finds investors have shifted $US322 billion into money-market funds over the last six months. That’s the largest inflow since the second half of 2008.

The firm’s strategist said in a note to clients on Friday that investors are experiencing “bearish paralysis” due to a slew of economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The chart below shows this dynamic in action:

According to BAML strategists led by Michael Hartnett, investors are experiencing “bearish paralysis” in the face of geopolitical uncertainties like the US-China trade war, Brexit, President Trump’s impeachment investigation, and concerns of a global recession.

Over the last week investors continued to echo the same sentiment they have shown in their trades in the last six months. Bonds saw inflows of $US11.1 billion, while $US9.8 billion flowed out of equities, according to BAML.

Investors typically shift their capital into the relative-safety of bonds when they’re concerned about the economy.

BAML strategists said they’re still “irrationally bullish” due to the bearish positioning, desperate liquidity easing, and “irrational contagion” from bond bubble to equities.

“Greece auctioned negatively yielding T-bills, US auctioned record low-yielding (2.17%) 30-year government bonds this week…bond bubble delays global recession and encourages irrational contagion to stocks,” the firm said in a note to clients on Friday.

In BAML’s view, there’s no reason why the the S&P 500 can’t surpass 3,333 next year.

