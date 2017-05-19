Brazil’s markets are getting slammed as a political scandal unfolds involving alleged bribery and the country’s president.
And some of the biggest firms in finance are potentially getting hurt.
The biggest exchange-traded fund focused on Brazil is the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ), with more than $US5.8 billion in assets.
As of mid-day Thursday, the ETF has fallen more than 16%, according to Markets Insider data.
As of March 31, some of that ETF’s biggest holders included:
- Bridgewater Associates
- Morgan Stanley
- UBS
- Goldman Sachs
- Credit Suisse
- BNP Paribas
- Bank of America
- State of Tennessee Treasury Department
That’s according to regulatory filings analysed by Bloomberg.
To be sure, these positions may have since changed, and the Wall Street banks are likely holding the ETF as market-makers, which is to say they are providing liquidity for those trading in and out of the fund.
Still, it’s a tough day for those trading Brazilian assets.
With assistance from Joe Ciolli.
More from Rachael Levy:
- The world’s largest hedge fund told clients that US stocks may drop 11% if Trump is impeached
- Hedge fund manager Lee Cooperman has settled with the government
- Brazilian markets are getting slammed, and Wall Street firms are hurting (EWZ)
- A struggling hedge fund has reportedly suffered about $US1 billion in outflows
- Hedge funds that bet on Silicon Valley are crushing it
NOW WATCH: SCOTT GALLOWAY: Stop blaming Amazon for killing retail
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.