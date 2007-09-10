Wall Street Finally Muttering the Dreaded "R" Word

With another plunge in the market, another 12,000 layoffs at Countrywide, and a crappy employment report, Wall Street has finally begun acknowledging the possibility of a recession. We continue to believe a recession is not just possible, but likely. We aren’t expecting another dotcom bust, but a recession would depress valuations, hiring, revenue, financing flow, and company formation. So, prepare for a hit to your top and bottom lines, and raise more money than you think you’ll ever need.



