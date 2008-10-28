Wall Street Fighters: Charity Boxing By Bankers

Last Thursday Hamerstein ballroom played host to the second annual Wall Street Boxing Charity Championship. There were fears that it would be a far more subdued affair than last year, with the turmoil on Wall Street dampening spirits. By all acounts, though, the fighting was even better than last year.



According to Wall Street Letter (subscription required), winners of the night include KhuongChau with Lord, Abbett & Company; Andre Ameer with Copper River Management; Evan Odim with Citi; Ricky Smith with BGC Partners; Ben Sadgrove with Tradeview Forex; Craig Capurso with NYMEX; Cecilia Aza with MSCI; and Bill Manzolillo with Deutsche Bank.

Here are some videos from the fiights. First up, Deutsche Bank’s Manzolillo vs. Andrew Regan (not sure where he works), round 1.



And here’s Manzolilo vs. Regan, round 2.





