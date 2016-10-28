ANOTHER WALL STREET PAY DAY: Banks could earn $150 million from a huge tech deal

Another huge deal closed on Thursday and, once again, it could mean a big pay day for Wall Street.

The smartphone chip-maker Qualcomm is buying NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion in an all-cash deal.

The two companies aim to form a behemoth that leads in the growing markets for car infotainment systems and internet-of-things devices while remaining a major supplier of mobile-phone chips.

The boutique bank Qatalyst Partners was the lead adviser to NXP, along with Barclays and Credit Suisse. On the buy-side, Goldman Sachs and Evercore advised Qualcomm. The boutique firm Centerview Partners advised Qualcomm’s board.

The consultant Freeman & Co. estimates advisory fees could total about $70-80 million per side.

There will also be a bridge loan, and Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are are providing the debt financing, though we don’t yet know the size of the loan.

It’s been a big week for Wall Street dealmakers. On Monday, at least four deals were announced, which could amount to a combined $200 million in fees for banks.

That followed the announcement of AT&T’s $85 billion deal for Time Warner, which could mean up to $390 million in advisory fees.

And it might not be over yet. In a note to staff sent on Tuesday, Citigroup’s head of investment banking said there are “a number of significant landmark transactions still in the works, some of which could sign in the next few weeks.”

