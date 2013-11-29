What Jim Chanos, David Einhorn, Scott Wapner And More Can't Wait To Eat On Thanksgiving

Today we’ll put aside the hedge fund battles, the controversial calls, and the wrangling with Washington and give thanks for what really matters — family, football, and most crucial for our purposes right here, food.

Business Insider asked some Wall Street notables what they’ll be looking forward to eating today.

Here’s what they said:

Kynikos Associates CEO Jim Chanos is dreaming of “Fried cheese curd stuffing,and frozen custard w/cranberries.”

Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci can't wait for "lasagna, pumpkin pie, candied yams."

CNBC's Scott Wapner gave his mother a shout-out saying he's excited about "My mum's Sausage and Chestnut Stuffing."

Sallie Krawcheck, former Bank of America President, always makes apple pie, and the source of its greatness is vodka — "The vodka evaporates. But it enabled you to make a wet dough that doesn't get tough. (Yes, I have put a lot of effort into this.)"

Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn loves oysters on this holiday.

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital loves cranberry sauce, but it cannot be canned. It has to be cranberries and sugar. (Editors Note: there must be something about cranberries in Wisconsin as that's where both he and Chanos are from.)

Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle had the most thoughtful response, leftovers — "there is nothing better than a turkey sandwich- with stuffing- and cranberries- and gravy and maybe even mashed potatoes if the bread can withstand the strain." (Toasting the bread is key here, people. Very key.)

The winning Thanksgiving, though, goes to CNBC's Jon and Pete Najarian, who deep fry their turkey. We'll give you details in another post because this is epic.

That’s all everyone. Have an awesome day.

