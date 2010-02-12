Wall Street's Finest Morph Into Snowmen

Courtney Comstock, Vince Veneziani

Yesterday, New York City saw a blizzard of epic proportions take hold.

In the morning, we paid a visit to Wall Street and the financial district. It wasn’t too bad there. Really it was just slushy and windy. Then by the time 4:00 PM came around, it was an all out, Antarctic deathtrap.

We were also in Central park in the evening, and while there quickly whipped up some snowmen homages to Wall Street’s top CEOs.

Now check out the photos >

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein; everyone loves a cute Jewish boy!

It's freezing out but look at that smile - such a good sport!

Former Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne (pictured with ceremonial bridge cards and joint)

Partay Time!

JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon knows how to ROCK!

Jim Chanos is a proper fellow.

The left side is his best angle.

Bernie Madoff dons his prison jumpsuit and signature baseball cap.

Prison is not as fun as a snowball fight

John Paulson's new gold fund is solid as a rock ('cause it's cold out).

Wearing the best suit $15 billion can buy!

Galleon CEO Raj Rajaratnam dons his trademark ugly sweater.

Nouriel Roubini is a party animal!

And George Soros is ready to short the pound.

