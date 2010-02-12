Wall Street's Finest Morph Into Snowmen

Yesterday, New York City saw a blizzard of epic proportions take hold.



In the morning, we paid a visit to Wall Street and the financial district. It wasn’t too bad there. Really it was just slushy and windy. Then by the time 4:00 PM came around, it was an all out, Antarctic deathtrap.

We were also in Central park in the evening, and while there quickly whipped up some snowmen homages to Wall Street’s top CEOs.

Now check out the photos >

