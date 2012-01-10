Wall Street Experts: Deutsche Bank Loves These Stocks Boosted by Insider Buying

(Written by Rebecca Lipman, list compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA. Short and EPS data from Yahoo! Finance)



A sell side analyst produces detailed research that is circulated to broker clients for investment considerations. When research is distributed from a reliable analyst it can prove influential in changing investors’ perceptions and driving share prices.

Researchers often cover a specific industry or sub-sector in order to become experts in their field. Their advanced knowledge helps them to utilise complex forecast models and ultimately deliver recommendations on stocks or other securities.

The recommendations are typically phrased as “buy,” “sell,” or “hold.”

1. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AEGR): Engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat severe lipid disorders. On 11/09/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 695,149 shares, which represents about 6.14% of the company’s 11.32M share float.

2. American International Group, Inc. (AIG): The company operates property and casualty insurance networks worldwide and conducts activities in the U.S. life insurance and retirement services industry. On 06/09/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 6,982,680 shares, which represents about 2.87% of the company’s 243.40M share float.

3. Akorn, Inc. (AKRX): Engages in the manufacture and marketing of diagnostic and therapeutic pharmaceutical products, hospital drugs, and injectable pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. On 09/16/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 33,500 shares, which represents about 0.05% of the company’s 67.75M share float.

4. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANTH): Focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat diseases associated with inflammation, including cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. On 11/01/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 279,794 shares, which represents about 1.06% of the company’s 26.40M share float.

5. Diamond Foods, Inc. (DMND): Engages in processing, marketing, and distributing snack products, as well as culinary, in-shell, and ingredient nuts. On 05/12/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 8,225 shares, which represents about 0.04% of the company’s 19.47M share float.

6. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR): Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, and mezzanine investments in large cap companies. On 02/02/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 77,400 shares, which represents about 0.03% of the company’s 222.65M share float.

7. Western Gas Partners LP (WES): Engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of midstream energy assets in east and west Texas, the Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Continent. On 04/12/2011, Deutsche Bank had a Buy rating on the stock. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 359,975 shares, which represents about 0.73% of the company’s 49.46M share float.

