The Fabulous Lives Of Wall Street's Kids

Wall Streeters are just like us in many ways, sharing the urge to settle down and start a family at some point in their careers.
We decided to track down a bunch of these Wall Street offspring to see what they have done with their legacies so far.
Some followed the family business path, while others strayed into new passions. From singer-songwriters to journalists and equestrians, these Wall Street kids are doing some remarkable things.
Let’s meet the next generation.
Age: 28 to 29 (est.)
About: Alex has established himself as a big time philanthropist like his father. As a student, he's a big political donor, too.
He graduated from NYU in 2009. He's pursuing his PhD in modern European history at the University of California -- Berkeley, and has also started a social justice foundation in his name.
Age: 27 (est.)
About: Brian is a software engineer in the computer gaming field.
He graduated with a degree in game development from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
He has two sisters, Randi and Casey.
Age: 18
About: Caroline Gorman is another Wall Street progeny on a musical path. She sings, and plays piano and guitar for her band, Madness and the Film.
Last year the two-person band released Scrapbook, a four song EP.
Age: 23 (est.)
About: Caroline is also an accomplished singer-songwriter and guitarist. (We've seen her perform before. She has some pipes.)
Under the management of music exec Tommy Mottola, the musician has developed her folk artist career. She has written and produced four of her own albums, and performed in a ton of venues including Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall.
She has two sisters, Chrissy and Dotti.
Age: 26 (est.)
About: Chelsea Prince, a Syracuse University grad, first started InternCircle, a social media site with tips for young adults seeking internships. Next, she worked with Conde Naste's Women's Wear Daily, before moving on to create Chelsea Print & Publishing.
The company is focused on creating readable, decorative books, which also donate a portion of their proceeds to a related NGO. Her recent novel is titled Rock and Vine: Next Generation Changemakers in America's Wine Country.
Age: 20 to 21 (est.)
About: Emma Lasry is also a singer. Back in 2010, it was reported that she was an aspiring pop star. She debuted her first track 'Closet Bitch' that year.
'Everybody thinks I'm so sweet/ I'm the girl that you love to meet/ Boys want to take me out to eat/ But little do they know I'm a closet bitch.'
Khloe Kardashian made a cameo appearance in her music video. You can watch it here.
Emma is currently studying at the University of Pennsylvania, according to a source.
Age: 20
About: With an impressive, award-winning equestrian career already under her belt, Katie Dinan is a young rider to keep an eye on.
She balances horseback riding with her studies at Harvard, where she's a Human Development and Regenerative Biology major.
Age: 27 to 28 (est.)
About: Laura is the middle child of Jamie Dimon's three daughters. She has an older sister, Julia, and a younger sister, Kara.
It was recently announced that Laura was hired as a reporter for the New York Daily News. Last year, she got a lot of attention for a viral Daily Beast article about women avoiding getting caught going No. 2 in the office.
She graduated from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in the spring of 2013. Her articles have been published in The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post and Morocco World News. You can check out her blog here.
In the past, she worked as a program analyst for the Clinton Health Access Initiative in Pretoria, South Africa. She has also interned at The Council on Foreign Relations.
Age: 30 (est.)
About: Matt lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and is the CEO and chief of product of Endless Mobile, a company that builds smartphone software for the needs of the developing world.
At age 16, after spending a summer working in a Chinese orphanage, Matt founded the China Care Foundation. The organisation raises funds to help Chinese orphans with special needs. ABC News named him 'Person Of The Week' in 2004.
Matt graduated from Harvard in 2006 with degrees in economics and psychology. He also holds an MBA from Stanford.
Age: 25 (est.)
About: The well-heeled daughter of Bob Diamond left her job at Deutsche Bank two summers ago, Business Insider first reported.
Nell, who graduated from Princeton University, worked in Institutional Rate Sales. Business Insider was told by insiders that she stood out at the firm because of her Christian Louboutin red soles.
Anyway, since leaving Wall Street she was seen at the London Olympic Games. Nell became famous on the Street for her Tweet at a British politician telling him to #hmd (a.k.a 'hold my d***) after her father resigned from Barclays amid the LIBOR scandal.
She's currently pursuing her MBA at Yale School of Management, and is on UNICEF's NextGen Steering Committee.
Age: 22 to 23 (est.)
About: Peter Cary 'PC' Peterson is the grandson of Blackstone Group's billionaire co-founder Pete Peterson.
He starred on reality TV series NYC Prep when he was 18.
Age: 28
About: Alex, Lloyd Blankfein's eldest son, got married to fellow Harvard MBA classmate Cristina Ros last year.
Blankfein was said to have started as a consultant at Bain & Company last fall.
He has a younger brother, Jonathan, and a younger sister, Rachel.
Age: 20
About: Rachel is a student at Harvard University. She's involved with a group called Circle of Women that helps bring education to girls without it.
It appears that she competed in horse shows in the past.
Age: 27 (est.)
About: Samantha, pictured with her fashion designer mum, Lisa Perry, is the daughter of Perry Capital's Richard Perry.
Samantha's husband James David works at Seth Klarman's Baupost Group. The two were married in 2010.
She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard.
Age: 21
About: Tess Druckenmiller, the daughter of Stan and Fiona Druckenmiller, is a singer-songwriter. She released an album called 'Storyteller' in March.
She's a maths-computer science major at Brown University. She graduated from The Spence School where she sang A Capella. She has a black belt in Tae Kwan Do!
She has two sisters, Sarah and Hannah.
Also, there's a photograph of Stan Druckenmiller at Coachella with his daughters and wife. Amazing.
