RANKED: How Wall Street's biggest players stack up against each other on the golf course

It’s bound to warm up soon and that means Wall Street will start leaving the trading floor for the golf course in the afternoons.
For right now, though, we expect they will start switching the channel on the trading floor TVs to the Masters.
To commemorate the big golfing event, Business Insider combed through the latest handicap data for some of the Street’s biggest names on GHIN — a website run by the U.S. Golf Association — to see how they stack up against each other on the fairway.
Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.
Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.
Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though.
Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, CEO
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, East Hampton Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Manhattan Woods Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: August 2013
Firm/Title: Appaloosa Management/founder
Where He's Played: Crestmont Country Club
Last Golf Outing: September 2014
Firm/Title: Tiger Management/ founder, CEO
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Piping Rock Club, National Golf Links of America, Sebonack Golf Club and Shinnecock Hills.
Last Golf Outing: August 2014
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Sands Point Golf Club, Jupiter Hills Golf Club, and Wade Hampton Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: March 2015
Firm/Title: Morgan Stanley, CEO
Where He's Played: Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, Blind Brook Club and Winged Foot Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: September 2014
Firm/Title: Maverick Capital, managing partner
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club and Creek Club
Last Golf Outing: February 2015
Firm/Title: Blackstone Group, vice chairman president/CEO of BAAM
Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Piping Rock Club and Meadow Brook Club.
Last Golf Outing: September 2014
Firm/Title: Cantor Fitzgerald, CEO
Where He's Played: The Bridge
Last Golf Outing: August 2014
Firm/Title: Qatalyst, CEO/founder
Where He's Played: Los Altos G&CC, Lake Merced Golf Club, Stillwater Cove Golfing Soc., Monterey Peninsula CC and Tehama GC.
Last Golf Outing: March 2015
Fun Fact: Quattrone has played three times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, President
Where He's Played: Atlantic Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club, East Hampton Golf Club and Liberty National.
Last Golf Outing: January 2015
Firm/Title: Coatue Capital Management, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Nantucket Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: September 2014
Firm/Title: Perry Capital/ founder, CEO
Where He's Played: Atlantic Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Deepdale Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: June 2014
Firm/Title: Eminence Capital, founder
Where He's Played: Fresh Meadow Country Club, Sebonack Golf Club, Hudson National Golf Club and Hudson National Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: October 2014
Firm/Title: KKR, co-founder
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, The Golf Club of Purchase, Sebonack Golf Club, Floridian, Atlantic Golf Club and National Golf Links of America
Last Golf Outing: November 2014
Firm/Title: Chilton Investment Company/ CEO
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, Nantucket Golf Club, Deepdale Golf Club, and Wee Burn Country Club.
Last Golf Outing: May 2014
Firm/Title: Duquesne Capital, founder
Where He's Played: Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania), National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Blind Brook Club and Cypress Point Club (California).
Last Golf Outing: October 2014
Fun Fact: The billionaire hedge funder has played golf with Tiger Woods.
Firm/Title: JPMorgan Chase/vice chairman
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, National Golf Links of America, Mid Ocean Club, Floridian, Taconic Golf Club, Lost Tree Club, The Golf Club of Purchase and Woodway Country Club.
Last Golf Outing: January 2015
Firm/Title: Shumway Capital, managing partner
Where He's Played: The Stanwich Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Friar's Head
Last Golf Outing: March 2015
Firm/Title: Sandler O'Neill, CEO, founder
Where He's Played: Kinloch Golf Club, Cypress Point Club, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Frederica Golf Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club, National Golf Links of America and Blind Brook Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: March 2015
Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, CEO (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club, The Everglades Club, National Golf Links Of America, Shinnecock Hills and Piping Rock Club.
Last Golf Outing: October 2014
Fun Fact: In 2012, he played at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, one of the most prestigious pro-am golf tournaments, in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Firm/Title: Double Eagle Capital/founder
Where He's Played: The Sports Club Four Seasons Resort (Texas) and Vaquero Club (Texas)
Last Golf Outing: March 2013
Fun Fact: He turned down the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.