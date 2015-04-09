RANKED: How Wall Street's biggest players stack up against each other on the golf course

It’s bound to warm up soon and that means Wall Street will start leaving the trading floor for the golf course in the afternoons.

For right now, though, we expect they will start switching the channel on the trading floor TVs to the Masters.

To commemorate the big golfing event, Business Insider combed through the latest handicap data for some of the Street’s biggest names on GHIN — a website run by the U.S. Golf Association — to see how they stack up against each other on the fairway.

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.

Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though.

