What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

Here's your daily equity research round up from the Street.Morgan Stanley:



Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Morgan Stanley has upgraded Kinder Morgan shares from neutral to overweight. Morgan Stanley likes the pipeline company’s solid growth and thinks that the shares are attractively valued, trading at $35.05 pre-market.

Jefferies:

Target (TGT): Analyst Daniel Binder has raised his price target for the retailer from $67 to $74. They saw quite a bit they liked from Target’s earnings announcement, with upside in EPS and revenue in line. The third quarter is looking positive as well, with early trends indicating same store sales will continue to increase.

Bank of America:

Genomic Health (GHDX): Bank of America has initiated coverage of the genomics company with a $44 price target. The company is a leader in the development of diagnostic genetic tests for cancer, essential for the growing field of personalised medicine, and it already has a successful breast cancer diagnostic. They expect upcoming results from a diagnostic for prostate cancer to be positive.

