What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

Apple (AAPL): Morgan Stanley analysts Kathryn Huberty and Jerry Liu reiterate their Overweight rating and $720 price target on AAPL, writing that “New data from Apple’s 10-Q suggests potentially better than expected C3Q results and, more importantly, strong product momentum heading into iPhone 5 and iPad Mini launches.”

Barclays:

The New York Times (NYT): Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar is raising his price target on NYT to $9 from $8, giving three reasons: “1) Given lower cyclicality of circulation revenues relative to advertising revenues, we expect earnings volatility to reduce across cycles; 2) An increasing proportion of digital circulation revenues and continued drop in print is likely to be positive for margins; 3) NYT likely to start returning cash to shareholders near term.”

Citi:

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson is lifting her price target on KO to $91 from $88, writing that “we still consider KO’s current valuation of 18x our 2013 EPS estimate to be attractive given the confidence we have in KO’s long-term growth story.”

Credit Suisse:

Humana (HUM): Credit Suisse is lowering its price target on HUM after the company reported earnings, saying, “the individual Medicare Advantage business slightly missed our forecast.”

