What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

Groupon (GRPN): Analysts Scott Devitt and Zachary Arrick are upgrading GRPN to Overweight from Equal Weight writing that the company’s “advantage due to scale (largest merchant and customer base) and technology (8 acquisitions YTD) has enabled it to accelerate NA revenue growth while improving its margins.”

Credit Suisse:

Microsoft (MSFT): Analyst Philip Winslow is revising up earnings estimates for MSFT this year after the company announced an offer in which anyone who buys a Windows 7 PC before January 1 will be able to get a Windows 8 Pro upgrade for $14.99. Winslow says that “based on a more tablet-friendly UI, improved power consumption, Instant-On, and other capabilities, we believe that Windows 8 will have a more meaningful position in tablets than the market appreciates, which we believe will serve as a catalyst for the stock.”

Citi:

Sprint Nextel (S): Citi analyst Michael Rollins is reiterating his Buy rating on Sprint Nextel, citing “improvement in its on-hand cash liquidity, the prospects to grow core-CDMA revenue even through this transition period, the longer-term prospects to significantly improve its cost structure by migrating to a single-network architecture, and positive option value to improve its strategic positioning within the industry.”

