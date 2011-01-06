Quit Your Boring Wall Street Job And Start One Of These Dream Jobs

Old job: IPO research firm

New job: Musician, with solo album Remember Me

Having worked at Bear Stearns before it went under and eventually moving to another bank Roxanne Emery would unwind with music. After performing at a local bar she was picked out by an indie label and offered a contract. This is how she told it to the Hounsaw Chronicle:

'I really wanted my boss to hear me sing to help make my decision, but he wouldn't come and watch me. I think he didn't want to think about me leaving.

So I marched into his office at 6am with my guitar and told him to listen.

He said I should go for it - so I did.'

