Quit Your Boring Wall Street Job And Start One Of These Dream Jobs

Mamta Badkar

Sometimes, people on Wall Street grow jaded with their jobs.

Most stick by it for the paycheck, but luckily for them, there are a brave few they can look to for inspiration.

These 13 recently decided that it was the perfect time to move on and do what they love.

Garrett Hoelscher makes waffles and huts

Old job: Stockbroker, Wedbush Investments in LA

New job: Building waffle huts on ski mountains

Working in finance Hoelscher believed the job lacked character, he told BI 'didn't want to be a pawn in someone else's dream'.

Click here to read more about Garrett Hoelscher>

Georgia Anderson built a social networking site

Old job: Futures and forex broker (she also posed for Playboy's Women of Wall Street edition)

New job: Founder of Gafnn.com

Ok so Anderson didn't quit, she was fired for posing in Playboy and chances are she couldn't go back to wall street. In her new avatar though she didn't wander too far from wall street but she merits a nod for starting the Georgia Anderson Financial News Network, a networking site for traders.

Click here to read more about Georgia Anderson >

Dan Leahy and Ben McKean created a start-up

Old job: Dan Leahy - Analyst, Brown Brothers Harriman (Mergers & Acquisitions)

Ben McKean - Analyst, Merrill Lynch

New job: Co-founders VillageVines

Their new business allows members to make reservations at upscale restaurants for $10 while offering them a discount for their meal. Leahy told Business Insider:

'There are some sleepless nights about competition for sure. I think the way we're differentiating ourselves is partnering with the restaurants.'

Click here to watch Dan Leahy's interview >

Matt McCarty makes teddy bears, with his mother

Old job: Summer internship at CRT Capital Group

New job: Making bears with his mother for their new toy company Zylie the Bear

At first McCarty was concerned at being in the toy business but realised:

'I started focusing on how to use the web and all the tools available on it to build this brand... looking at it that way, it doesn't feel weird, because its just like any other startup'

Click here to read more about Matt McCarty >

Ed Tiedge establishes a distillery

Mark Driver bought a vineyard

Old job: Hedge fund manager, $6 billion Horseman Capital

New job: Making wine at his European vineyard

He told the Telegraph:

'I know nothing about wine. I've just drunk a lot of it. But I have an opportunity to do something totally different with my life and I'm grasping it.'

Click here to read more about Mark Driver >

Roxanne Emery became a pop star

Old job: IPO research firm

New job: Musician, with solo album Remember Me

Having worked at Bear Stearns before it went under and eventually moving to another bank Roxanne Emery would unwind with music. After performing at a local bar she was picked out by an indie label and offered a contract. This is how she told it to the Hounsaw Chronicle:

'I really wanted my boss to hear me sing to help make my decision, but he wouldn't come and watch me. I think he didn't want to think about me leaving.

So I marched into his office at 6am with my guitar and told him to listen.

He said I should go for it - so I did.'

Click here to read more about Roxanne Emery >

Justin Moore moved to Foursquare

Old job: Quantitative analyst, Two Sigma

New job: Building a recommendation engine at Foursquare

A graduate of Columbia University, Moore was a vice president at Bear Sterns before joining Two Sigma.

Click here to read more about Justin Moore >

JC Davies wrote a book

Old job: Fund portfolio manager and senior equity analyst of health care, RIM Securities.

New job: Author

Dealbreaker first pointed out that she lost her job during the financial crisis and took to writing a book about interracial dating, instead of trudging back to wall street. On her website she writes:

'Most famous authors seem to have a reputation as drunken recluses estranged from their f-cked up family. Some tragic, deeply disturbed figures. I am not a recluse, although I sometimes living among the millions in NYC I think I might like to be. I have over imbibed on occasion, but definitely not a drunk.'

Click here to read more about JC Davies >

Luke Holden's making lobster rolls

Old job: Analyst, Cohen & Steers Capital Advisors

New job: Co-owner of Luke's Lobster

Holden started his career at UBS before moving to the investment firm Businessweek reported. After work began to slow during the recession he started thinking about the lousy lobster rolls he'd been eating. He now works longer hours than he did on wall street.

Click here to read more about Luke Holden >

Archana Patchirajan, Puneet Mehta and Sonpreet Bhatia build smartphone apps

Old Job: Puneet Mehta - VP of technology, Citi Capital Markets

Archana Patchirajan - Senior consultant, Citigroup

Sonpreet Bhatia - Vice President, Merill Lynch

New Job: Co-founders of MyCityWay

Sick of the financial world the co-founders who already knew each other quit wall street and started MyCityWay, which provides smartphone apps on as many as 40 different cities. It even received funding from NYC Entrepreneurial Fund. It's not just for tourists and civilians anymore, Bhatia told India Abroad:

'Police departments from a couple of cities are seeking our help to include relevant safety tips from them within our city based apps.'

Andrew Montalenti started a tech startup

Old job: IT Analyst, Morgan Stanley

New job: Co-founder Parse.ly

Andrew Montalenti who was bored working on Wall Street decided to strike out on his own and created Parse.ly an online publishing platform that helps members glean content they like through recommendations. Speaking of his old gig, he told The Observer:

'You can go to a job every day and get paid very well and not actually have to be that ambitious.'

Click here to read more about Andrew Montalenti >

Neil Barsky joined the Columbia Journalism Review

Old job: Founder, hedge fund Alson Capital Partners

New job: Chairman of the Columbia Journalism Review

After graduating Columbia's journalism school in 1984 he began his career at The Wall Street Journal. He quit that to join Morgan Stanley and eventually founded Alson Capital Partners which he shut down once its AUM started to slip.

Click here to read more about Neil Barsky >

And here are more Wall Streeters who had the same idea...

Meet More Wall Streeters Who Quit Finance And Are Living The Dream >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.