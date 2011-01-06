Quit Your Boring Wall Street Job And Start One Of These Dream Jobs

Sometimes, people on Wall Street grow jaded with their jobs.
Most stick by it for the paycheck, but luckily for them, there are a brave few they can look to for inspiration.
These 13 recently decided that it was the perfect time to move on and do what they love.
Old job: Stockbroker, Wedbush Investments in LA
New job: Building waffle huts on ski mountains
Working in finance Hoelscher believed the job lacked character, he told BI 'didn't want to be a pawn in someone else's dream'.
Old job: Futures and forex broker (she also posed for Playboy's Women of Wall Street edition)
New job: Founder of Gafnn.com
Ok so Anderson didn't quit, she was fired for posing in Playboy and chances are she couldn't go back to wall street. In her new avatar though she didn't wander too far from wall street but she merits a nod for starting the Georgia Anderson Financial News Network, a networking site for traders.
Old job: Dan Leahy - Analyst, Brown Brothers Harriman (Mergers & Acquisitions)
Ben McKean - Analyst, Merrill Lynch
New job: Co-founders VillageVines
Their new business allows members to make reservations at upscale restaurants for $10 while offering them a discount for their meal. Leahy told Business Insider:
'There are some sleepless nights about competition for sure. I think the way we're differentiating ourselves is partnering with the restaurants.'
Old job: Summer internship at CRT Capital Group
New job: Making bears with his mother for their new toy company Zylie the Bear
At first McCarty was concerned at being in the toy business but realised:
'I started focusing on how to use the web and all the tools available on it to build this brand... looking at it that way, it doesn't feel weird, because its just like any other startup'
Old job: Hedge fund manager, $6 billion Horseman Capital
New job: Making wine at his European vineyard
He told the Telegraph:
'I know nothing about wine. I've just drunk a lot of it. But I have an opportunity to do something totally different with my life and I'm grasping it.'
Old job: IPO research firm
New job: Musician, with solo album Remember Me
Having worked at Bear Stearns before it went under and eventually moving to another bank Roxanne Emery would unwind with music. After performing at a local bar she was picked out by an indie label and offered a contract. This is how she told it to the Hounsaw Chronicle:
'I really wanted my boss to hear me sing to help make my decision, but he wouldn't come and watch me. I think he didn't want to think about me leaving.
So I marched into his office at 6am with my guitar and told him to listen.
He said I should go for it - so I did.'
Old job: Quantitative analyst, Two Sigma
New job: Building a recommendation engine at Foursquare
A graduate of Columbia University, Moore was a vice president at Bear Sterns before joining Two Sigma.
Old job: Fund portfolio manager and senior equity analyst of health care, RIM Securities.
New job: Author
Dealbreaker first pointed out that she lost her job during the financial crisis and took to writing a book about interracial dating, instead of trudging back to wall street. On her website she writes:
'Most famous authors seem to have a reputation as drunken recluses estranged from their f-cked up family. Some tragic, deeply disturbed figures. I am not a recluse, although I sometimes living among the millions in NYC I think I might like to be. I have over imbibed on occasion, but definitely not a drunk.'
Old job: Analyst, Cohen & Steers Capital Advisors
New job: Co-owner of Luke's Lobster
Holden started his career at UBS before moving to the investment firm Businessweek reported. After work began to slow during the recession he started thinking about the lousy lobster rolls he'd been eating. He now works longer hours than he did on wall street.
Old Job: Puneet Mehta - VP of technology, Citi Capital Markets
Archana Patchirajan - Senior consultant, Citigroup
Sonpreet Bhatia - Vice President, Merill Lynch
New Job: Co-founders of MyCityWay
Sick of the financial world the co-founders who already knew each other quit wall street and started MyCityWay, which provides smartphone apps on as many as 40 different cities. It even received funding from NYC Entrepreneurial Fund. It's not just for tourists and civilians anymore, Bhatia told India Abroad:
'Police departments from a couple of cities are seeking our help to include relevant safety tips from them within our city based apps.'
Old job: IT Analyst, Morgan Stanley
New job: Co-founder Parse.ly
Andrew Montalenti who was bored working on Wall Street decided to strike out on his own and created Parse.ly an online publishing platform that helps members glean content they like through recommendations. Speaking of his old gig, he told The Observer:
'You can go to a job every day and get paid very well and not actually have to be that ambitious.'
Old job: Founder, hedge fund Alson Capital Partners
New job: Chairman of the Columbia Journalism Review
After graduating Columbia's journalism school in 1984 he began his career at The Wall Street Journal. He quit that to join Morgan Stanley and eventually founded Alson Capital Partners which he shut down once its AUM started to slip.
