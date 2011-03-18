Wall Street Eats: Corned Beef And Cabbage

HedgefundLIVE.com– It’s St. Patrick’s day and Wall Street is hungry. Around noon everyday, trading desks across the nation into feeding troughs as ravenous traders unleash a frenzy that would leave Kobayashi sobbing into a hot dog bun.



In his famous book Liar’s Poker, Michael Lewis documented the phenomenon: “The traders performed astonishing feats of gluttony never before seen at Salomon. Mortara made enormous cartons of malted milk balls disappear in two gulps. D’Antona sent trainees to buy 20 dollar’s worth of candy for him every afternoon…We’d order four hundred dollars of Mexican food…

You cant buy four hundred dollars of Mexican food. But we’d try – guacamole in five-gallon drums, for a start.” So this St. Patrick’s day do yourself a favour and honour two traditions by gorging yourself on some traditional Irish grub.

Ingredients

3 pounds corned beef brisket with spice packet

10 small red potatoes

5 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces

1 large head cabbage, cut into small wedges

