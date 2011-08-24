Some Wall Streeters Work Through Earthquake, Others Hit The Bar

Photo: NYCpassions

A magnitude 6.0 (later reports revised estimates to say 5.9) earthquake today rocked buildings from Washington, D.C. to Wall Street.Traders in the New York Stock Exchange felt the shaking and shouted to each other, “Keep trading!” CNN’s business correspondent Alison Kosick reported from the floor at 2:20 p.m. E.T



At banks, employees were less brave.

Check out how each bank reacted below.

At Citigroup, several of the employees left the building as soon as the tremors started, while others remained behind to work.

“I was in the middle of something so I just ignored it and kept working at my desk,” one employee told us.

Citigroup’s security came on over the intercom within five minutes and said the building was fine.

Tons of Goldman Sachs employees left the bank, according to a source at a rival international firm who says: “We are with our clients through natural disasters unlike Goldman who evacuated the whole building.” But it’s unclear if there was an official evacuation.

UBS evacuated its midtown offices, NetNet reported.

Bank of America did not evacuate a source at the firm told us.

We hear some JPMorgan guys evacuated to a nearby bar until all was clear. (Definitely the best evacuation plan by far.)

