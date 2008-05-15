Wall Street Drones Closer To Apple Store (AAPL)

Apple is “seriously negotiating” for a 12,500-foot retail space in the Financial District at 23 Wall St., the NY Post reports. This backs up an April report saying that Apple was eyeing 23 Wall St. or 15 Broad St. for its downtown store.



We hear Apple is also shopping for 10,000-15,000 square feet of Manhattan office space around Midtown.

NYP:

Located at the iconic corner of Wall and Broad streets, the small granite building nicknamed “The Corner” was developed by the financier J.P. Morgan and, after its completion in 1914, served as J.P Morgan and Co.’s headquarters.

It’s now an empty building connected to its tall residential and luxury condominium neighbour at 15 Broad St., which has an Hermes shop on the Broad Street side, facing the New York Stock Exchange.

The building still bears some scars from a bomb hidden in a horse drawn carriage – that rocked Wall Street on Sept. 16, 1920.

Photos from TrespassersWill via Racked.

See Also:

Apple’s Newest Product Launch: Coming To A theatre Near You

Another iTunes Ad = Another iTunes Hit Song

Steve Jobs Travel Update: Private Jet Grounded This Winter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.