This Is The Best Advice You Will Ever Get About Dressing For Casual Fridays

This is the third instalment in a sartorial series of what NOT to wear on Wall Street, in certain situations.The tips come from hedge funders and bankers in the know, according to FINS.



The first instalment pertained to the pleated pant. — apparently, a reputation killer at hedge funds.

The second piece of advice pertained to hierarchy — don’t wear a French cuff shirt if you’re anything less than a VP — it’s not your turn. Yet. So refrain.



This third tip falls into a similar category and should be applied before you get dressed for work tomorrow, if you’re a junior member of the team.

According to one hedge funder:

You may be tempted to dress casually on Fridays when you see some of the senior executives stroll in wearing polo shirts and khakis.

Don’t do it, said an associate at a hedge fund: “They are making a magnitude more than you are, and are headed to their summer home after work Friday where such attire is appropriate. You are going back to Murray Hill.”

The moral of this story? If you simply cannot go through one week without slapping on your favourite polo tee, leave it until the weekend.

