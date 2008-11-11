Wall Street Desperation: Looking For Work With A Sandwich Board

Barry Ritholtz caught a sad site on Friday, an unemployed Wall Streeter looking for work by wearing a sandwich board around his neck.



It says:

Almost Homeless. Looking for Employment. Very experienced operations and administrative manager. Desparately seeking full-time employment with with insurance benefits for self and family. Disabled wife on 15 medications.

Says Barry: “You can reach Paul at home 845-831-1802 or on his cell phone 646-584-3900. Email address: [email protected]“

