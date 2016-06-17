7 of Wall Street's top athletes share their intense workout routines

'I work out six days a week, usually one to two hours during the week and two to three hours each weekend day. During the week, I work out in the mornings -- usually get up around 5:30. My work hours sometimes get a little crazy, so this is the only time I know I have available.

'Also, nothing beats the post-workout feeling as I sit down at my desk in the morning. I like to schedule a workout on Saturday morning, mostly to keep myself from drinking too much on a Friday night. If my body is too sore, I will take a day off. I used to try to train through the aches and pains, but it just isn't smart. The last thing I want to do is get hurt.

'I belong to a local CrossFit gym, CrossFit Deep, where I do most of my lifting. I don't always agree with their programming -- burpees are stupid -- but I can lift heavy and drop weights and be loud there. There are also some great athletes to compete with.

'I have a football training background, so that makes up the meat and potatoes of my training. Bench press, Olympic lifts, heavy squats, and deadlifts. I do not do body-part splits. 'Arms Day' is stupid. Every day is leg day in some shape or form.'