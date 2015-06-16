55 photos of super shredded Wall Streeters

This weekend, the fastest and strongest people on Wall Street faced off in the annual Wall Street Decathlon at DaSilva Memorial Stadium at St. John’s University in Queens to determine who is the best athlete.
In about four hours, the Wall Streeters completed a 400-meter run, football throw, pull-ups, 40-yard dash, dips, 500-meter row, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, and an 800-meter run.
It’s all for a great cause too. The annual event raised $US1.5 million for pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
Mark Rubin, who will be starting a new job at ICAP, won the “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” title for the fourth consecutive year. Citigroup analyst Laura Placentra captured the title of “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete” during her first competition.
If you missed it, we’ve included photo highlights in the slides that follow. A big shout out to Zack DeLaune and Kevin McCarthy who were both kind enough to share their photos.
Former college hockey player Joel Rosenberg competed on team 'Aaron Conquers.' He finished the 400M run in 01:00.93.
Clinton Biondo, managing director at Fir Tree Partners, ran a 4.75 40 yard dash. He killed it on the pull-ups with 41 reps.
Andrew McOrmond, a managing director at WallachBeth Capital and member of the 'CNBC Halftime Report Traders' team, did 48 dips.
Former Yale football player Will McHale, an associate at Axiom International Investors, finished the row in 1:18.60. He dominated the bench press with 45 reps.
For the last three years, Max has been competing with his father John Osbon, who is also a partner at Osbon Capital Management.
It was close, but Rubin won 'Best Athlete' for the 4th consecutive year. He also didn't win first in a single individual event. Zych came in second and Li finished third.
Wells Fargo's Evelyn Konrad, who won the decathlon in 2013, finished the 400M in 01:04.42. She finished second this year.
