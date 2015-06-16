55 photos of super shredded Wall Streeters

Zack DeLaune Andrew McOrmond, 42, a managing director at WallachBeth Capital, cranking out dips.

This weekend, the fastest and strongest people on Wall Street faced off in the annual Wall Street Decathlon at DaSilva Memorial Stadium at St. John’s University in Queens to determine who is the best athlete.

In about four hours, the Wall Streeters completed a 400-meter run, football throw, pull-ups, 40-yard dash, dips, 500-meter row, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, and an 800-meter run.

It’s all for a great cause too. The annual event raised $US1.5 million for pediatric cancer research and treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Mark Rubin, who will be starting a new job at ICAP, won the “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” title for the fourth consecutive year. Citigroup analyst Laura Placentra captured the title of “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete” during her first competition.

If you missed it, we’ve included photo highlights in the slides that follow. A big shout out to Zack DeLaune and Kevin McCarthy who were both kind enough to share their photos.

