One analyst competing in this weekend's Wall Street Decathlon has been training with a 'Bane' mask

Screenshot/YouTube Here’s what the real Bane mask looks like.

The annual Wall Street Decathlon, in which finance geeks compete in everything from running, to rowing, to pull-ups and bench press, takes place in Queens this weekend.

Some competitors are so intent on becoming “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” that they’re doing some really bizarre things to train.

Jay Li, 33, the equities analyst who keeps winning second place, has been training this year with a “Bane”-style face mask that limits his airflow, reports Bloomberg’s Joel Weber.

The mask makes it as if Li were training at a higher altitude. It also, apparently, resembles the mask worn by Bane, the villain in the 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

If he sounds intense, that’s because he is.

“I’ve finished third once and second twice,” he told Bloomberg. “There’s only one spot left.”

We’ll see how he does this weekend.

Read more at Bloomberg »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.