As Merrill Lynch (MER), Bear Stearns (BSC), Lehman Brothers (LEH), and other Wall Street firms prepare to fire thousands of employees in emergency cost-cutting measures, Goldman Sachs (GS) is also being forced to tighten the belt: No more free bottled water, fewer cars home after dark (Zachery Kouwe, NY Post)



