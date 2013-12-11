Wall Street Has Smoked Main Street Since The Financial Crisis

The U.S. stock market has spent much of 2013 blowing past its all-time highs, which is great for… about half of Americans.

According to a recent Gallup poll, just 52% of Americans are personally or jointly (with a spouse) invested in stocks, the lowest level since at least 1998.

The fact is, this bull market has been lucrative for Wall Street, but with wage and employment figures still lagging behind, Main Street has yet to catch up on the good times.

The gap between the two has only further entrenched inequality, with almost 75% of American wealth owned by the top 10%.

Take a look at this chart from Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett overlaying the labour force participation rate with stocks and bond returns.

