The 22 Biggest Power Couples On Wall Street

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

To commemorate Valentine’s Day, Business Insider put together our annual list of Wall Street’s hottest power couples. This list has it all: Hedge funders who are married to gorgeous former models, bankers who are married to lawyers or television anchors, and a private equity tycoon married to a big time economist.



There are even have a couple bankers who are dating some celebs.

We wish them all a Happy Valentine’s Day. Now let’s meet them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.