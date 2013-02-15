The 22 Biggest Power Couples On Wall Street

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
To commemorate Valentine’s Day, Business Insider put together our annual list of Wall Street’s hottest power couples. This list has it all: Hedge funders who are married to gorgeous former models, bankers who are married to lawyers or television anchors, and a private equity tycoon married to a big time economist.
There are even have a couple bankers who are dating some celebs.
We wish them all a Happy Valentine’s Day. Now let’s meet them.
Status: Married
Her: She's a fashion blogger who is best known for The Man Repeller.
Him: He works at UBS Wealth Management as an Associate Director in Structured Products Development, according to his LinkedIn.
Fun Fact: They first met at a Halloween party when she was going to Yeshiva Day School and he was a student at NYU, according to Town & Country.
Status: Married
Her: She's a noted bank analyst who runs the Meredith Whitney Advisory Group. She's most famous for her Citi call.
Him: He's a retired WWE professional wrestler who used the stage name was John Bradshaw Layfield. He's also a financial analyst for Fox News.
Fun fact: The met on the set of Fox News' ''Bulls & Bears' back in 2003.
Status: Engaged
Her: Tamiko Bolton is the daughter of a nurse and a retired naval officer, according to DealBook. She graduated from the University of Utah and holds an MBA from the University of Miami. She's an entrepreneur who started an Internet vitamin/dietary supplement sales company and now she runs a web-based yoga education business.
Him: He's a legendary billionaire hedge fund manager.
Fun fact: The engagement ring he gave her in August was a brilliant-cut diamond from Graff, set in platinum on a rose gold band with pink pave diamonds, according to DealBook.
Status: Dating
Her: The 26-year-old Olsen twin is known for her role as Michelle Tanner on Full House. She's also made several films in her career with her fraternal twin sister, Ashley. The Olsen twins also have a fashion empire worth about $1 billion.
Him: Sarkozy, 43, is a managing director and head of the global financial services group at private equity firm the Carlyle Group. Prior to joining Carlyle, Sarkozy was the global co-head of the financial institutions group at UBS, and also worked at Credit Suisse for 11 years.
Fun Fact: Sarkozy is also the younger half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Status: Dating
Her: Thurman is an actress known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Kill Bill' films.
Him: Busson, 50, is a French hedge funder and the founder of fund-of-funds company EIM Group, which he founded in 1992.
Fun Fact(s): Back in July, Thurman gave birth to their daughter Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.
Thurman and Busson were engaged after they began dating in 2007, but that relationship ended in November 2009. They got back together in 2011.
Status: Married
Her: She's the former head of global wealth management at Bank of America and the past head of Smith Barney. She's also one of our top people in finance to follow on Twitter.
Him: Gary Appel is vice chairman of the private equity fund Castle Harlan.
Fun fact: After getting her MBA at Columbia, Krawcheck went to work for Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Appel was her co-worker. This is her second marriage. They have two children.
Status: Married
Her: Eva Andersson-Dubin is an in-house physician at NBC. She's a breast cancer survivor. She was also Miss Sweden in 1980.
Him: He's the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Highbridge Capital Management. He dated Bianca Jagger (Mick Jagger's first wife) in the 80s.
Fun fact: They founded the Dubin Breast centre at Mount Sinai.
Status: Married
Her: Gabrielle de Heinrich Sacconaghi is a native of Canada who works as a consultant for art buyers. She graduated from McGill University and she received her master's in international relations from Cambridge, according to the New York Times.
Him: He's a billionaire hedge fund manager who runs Moore Capital Management. He's known for being an environmentalist, conservationalist and outdoor sportsman.
Fun fact: They were married in a civil ceremony at their apartment in 2007.
Status: Married
Her: Sonia Tudor Jones (Sonia Klein) is a former Australian fashion model. She's also a big yogi and has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. In fact, she's a teacher-certified Ashtanga practitioner and the JOIS Yoga studios founder, which teaches Ashtanga.
Him: Legendary hedge fund manager
Status: Married
Her: Cheryl Einhorn (Cheryl Beth Strauss) graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University. She's an award-winning financial reporter who is currently working as a media consultant, according to a bio on Columbia Business School's website. She's also an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and an adjunct at the Columbia Business School.
Him: Greenlight Capital founder, famed short-seller and big time poker player.
Fun fact: Cheryl is the one who came up with the name Greenlight for the hedge fund, Einhorn wrote in his book 'Fooling Some People All The Time.'
Status: Married
Her: Christine Schwarzman (Christine Hearst) She's the daughter of an NYC firefighter and she grew up on Long Island. She's also a former intellectual property lawyer. Christine married Schwarzman a few years after divorcing Austin Hearst, a Hearst publishing heir.
Him: The billionaire CEO of private equity firm the Blackstone Group.
Fun Fact: Tomorrow is Schwarzman's birthday.
Status: Married
Her: Marie-Josée Kravis is a well-known Canadian economist specializing in public policy. She was the executive director of the Hudson Institute of Montreal. She is currently a Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and vice chair of the board of trustees, according to her bio. She's also the president of the Museum of Modern Art's board of trustees.
Him: He's a billionaire private equity tycoon and co-founder of KKR.
Fun fact: She's Kravis' third wife and they were married in 1994 in a ceremony in the Metropolitan Club of New York, which they announced later during a dinner with friends and family, according to an article in the New York Times.
Status: Married
Her: Lisa Perry is a fashion designer who moved to New York to attend Fashion Institute of Technology. She's known for making dresses with 1960s inspired silhouettes and colours and she has a flagship store located on Madison Avenue.
Him: Hedge fund manager who runs Perry Capital.
Source: New York Times
Status: Married
Her: Penny Gorman (Pendleton Dedman) graduated from Smith College and worked in investment banking, according to a wedding announcement in the New York Times.
Him: CEO of Morgan Stanley/native of Australia
Status: Married
Her: Judith Dimon (Judith Ellen Kent) earned her bachelor's degree from Tulane University and her master's degree in organisation psychology from Catholic University.
Him: CEO of JPMorgan Chase
Fun fact(s): They met while they were at Harvard Business School. The Dimons have three daughters -- Julia, Laura and Kara Leigh.
Status: Married
Her: Laura Blankfein (Laura Susan Jacobs) graduated from the Fieldston School and magna cum laude from Barnard College, and received her law degree from Georgetown University, according to an engagement announcement in the New York Times. She's a former corporate lawyer and worked at Phillips, Nizer, Benjamin, Krim & Ballon in New York.
Him: CEO of Goldman Sachs
Fun fact: The Blankfeins have three children -- Alex, Jonathan and Rachel.
Status: Married
Her: Allison Lutnick (Allison Lambert) is a lawyer. She went to University of Maryland for undergrad at law school at Yeshiva University.
Him: CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald
Status: Married
Her: Alison Niederauer is an attorney. Alison graduated from Vassar College with a degree in psychology. She received her law degree from Fordham Law School. After passing the bar in New York and New Jersey, Alison clerked for Federal Magistrate Judge John Caden in the EDNY. Alison serves on the board of Autism Speaks. Her son Liam has Asperger's Syndrome.
Him: CEO of NYSE
Fun fact: The Niederauers have three kids Amanda, Liam and Eva.
Status: Married
Her: Gail is the co-founder of Gutsy Women Travel, an online company that arranges luxury trips for women.
Him: Billionaire investor who made headlines recently for hurling brutal insults at decade-long rival Bill Ackman.
Fun fact(s): Gail Icahn was Carl Icahn's assistant. They were married in 1999 after he divorced his first wife Liba. Gail and Carl had been living with each other since 1993 when he separated from Liba.
Status: Married
Her: Erin Burnett, affectionately known as the 'Street Sweetie' during her CNBC days, is a CNN anchor for her show 'OutFront.'
Him: David Thomas Rubulotta is managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank. He was previously employed by Lehman Brothers where he worked in trading.
Fun fact: They met on a blind date eight years ago, according to People
Status: Married
Her: CNBC anchor and the first to report live from the floor of the NYSE.
Him: He's the CEO of WisdomTree Investments. He previously worked in M&A at Bear Stearns. His father was the late Saul Steinberg best known for his takeover of Reliance Insurance and founding Telemundo in the 1980s.
Status: Married
Her: Lisa Maria Falcone is the founder of entertainment company Everest Entertainment, which produces films, according to the company's website. According to a profile in WMagazine, she grew up in Spanish Harlem to a single mother on welfare. When she was a teenager an agent discovered her and she started modelling.
Him: Billionaire hedge fund manager who runs Harbinger Capital Group
Fun fact(s): Lisa met Phil at a restaurant when she was in her 20s and they eventually got married. At first they were sleeping on an air mattress, but these days they live in a $50 million mansion on Fifth Avenue.
The Falcones have twin daughters. They also have pets, including a pet pig named Wilbur, who Lisa says can play the piano and spins for Cheerios, according to her profile in WMagazine.
