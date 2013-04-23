There Are Still A Few Jobs On Wall Street That Will Make You Wealthy

Yes, Wall Street is still hurting, but there are still a few jobs that will make you a ton of cash, and eFinancialCareers has the latest numbers.



The most money is in alternative asset management — hedge funds, private equity etc. Those employees with experience levels up to 10 years make a 24% salary premium compared to your peers.

For bulge bracket banks (the JP Morgan’s, Goldman Sachs’ etc.), that premium is up to 20%, but the catch there is that you have to survive what has become a seemingly endless beat down of layoffs.

And you have to be working in the right sectors at bulge bracket banks. According to eFinancialCareers, that means getting into commercial banking, accounting and finance, or capital markets, where jobs have exploded 217%, 112%, and 74% respectively in the last year.

On the other hand, jobs in derivatives, foreign exchange and money markets, and commodities are down 69%, 63%, and 62% respectively.

So keep all this in mind while you’re making your next career move.

