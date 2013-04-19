11 Cracked Tales Of Cocaine On Wall Street

Giuseppe Bognanni via FlickrAn academic, who was fired from being the British government’s drug tsar for saying ecstasy was as safe as horseback riding, recently said cocaine use is what caused the financial crisis.



Professor David Nutt, who teaches neuropsychopharmacology, told the Sunday Times that coke made bankers overconfident leading them to take enormous risks, the Telegraph reported.

We’re not sure we buy his argument, but we have dug up some of the crazy tales of Wall Streeters and cocaine.

