Cracked Tales Of Cocaine On Wall Street

Wall Streeters work long hours doing tedious work for demanding bosses — but they love to party.



What to do?

Enter the Street’s underground (or not) obsession with the white powder, cocaine. It’s expensive, it’s glamorous, and it gives you the synthetic energy to party all night long.

Problem is, love has turned into legend because not only does coke have a luxe mystique, but it’s also totally addictive and illegal. That means that when people find out rich and powerful bankers are doing it, you can bet that tabloids will sing.

We’ve collected a bunch of stories of Wall Streeters who’ve gotten caught and what happened to them. It’s not pretty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.