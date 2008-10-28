Wall Street Church Gears Up For Increasing Attendance

Claim your pew. Looks like this place might get crowded.



ABC News: Alice Gomstyn reports: Traders and other financial types looking for relief from all the economic and market turmoil in recent weeks haven’t had to venture far from their Wall Street stomping grounds. Since last month, a New York City church blocks away from the New York Stock Exchange has recently started offering sessions geared to those suffering from the financial crisis.

Trinity Church, in cooperation with the Psychotherapy and Spirituality Institute, has offered sessions on coping with stress as well as “navigating career transitions,” which offers guidance to those who have lost their jobs or fear for their job security.

…I recently checked out a daytime career counseling session led by Michael Bednarski of the Psychotherapy and Spirituality Institute. Just one other person came.

Bednarski told me afterward that the daytime session may have been less convenient to attend than the nighttime ones.

But, he said, he expects more people will come out soon.

“We’re not yet officially in a recession,” he said. Once a recession is official, he said, “I think you’re going to see these rooms fill up.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.