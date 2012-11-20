On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chattering About Right Now

Good morning.



Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics about which they’re chatting about today.

We summarize in bullets:

RISK ON. Markets higher. European yields lower.

Big night in Asia. Strong day in Japan, as opposition candidate Shinzo Abe gains in the polls, while promising loose monetary policy.

Big Eurozone finance ministers meeting this week. Greece is Topic A.

Gaza.

News reports on the Fiscal Cliff are promising.

In the meantime, companies are cutting investment in the leadup to the Cliff.

