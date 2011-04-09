Check Out The Wall Streeters Who Partied with Eric Clapton And Christina Hendricks On Thursday Night For Charity

Thornton McEnery
Christina Hendricks at Philharmonic

Photo: Bloomberg

Wall Street came out last night to support a few good causes.Lloyd Blankfein and a few friends lent their time and checkbooks to Jazz at Lincoln centre, where they were treated to a jam session from Eric Clapton and Wynton Marsalis.

Top Blackstone exec Tim Coleman, and others, doled out to InMotion, a charity that provides legal services to women in need.

And Larry Silverstein brought his family to the annual New York Philharmonic Gala, where they were treated to an all-star performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. And a nice, long look at everyone’s favourite redhead, Christina Hendricks.

Warning: They’re blurry! 

At JALC: Lloyd Blankfein

Blankfein is the CEO of Goldman Sachs.

Richard Salomon

Salomon is the Vice Chairman and Managing Partner of East End Advisors (with Marlene Hess, co-chairman of the gala).

Gayle King and Peter A. Weinberg

King is Oprah's BFF and Weinberg is a Partner at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Newark Mayor Cory Booker and Gordon Davis

Davis is a Partner at Dewey & LeBoeuf.

John Arnhold and Catharine Hill

He is the CEO of First Eagle Investment Management and she's the President of Vassar College.

Tucker York

Tucker is the Head of Goldman Sachs' Private Client Group.

At InMotion: Blackstone Guys Michael O'Hara, Jamie Baird and Erik Lisher

O'Hara and Lisher are Managing Directors at Blackstone. Baird is a VP.

At InMotion: Bryan Marsal with Myron Trepper, a Partner at Wilkie Farr

Marsal is CEO of Alvarez & Marsal, Trepper is a Partner at Wilkie Farr.

At InMotion: Jane and Michael DeFlorio

Jane is a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Securities and Michael is a Senior Managing Director at Harvest Partners.

At InMotion: Timothy Coleman

Coleman is Blackstone Group's Senior Managing Director.

At InMotion: The Evercore Partners Crew: Todd Bondy, Daniel Celentano, Jelena Strelcova, and William Repko

Bondy is an Analyst at Evercore.

Celentano is a Senior Managing Director.

Strelcova is a VP.

Repko is a Senior Managing Director.

At InMotion: At InMotion: Nakul Krishnaswamy of PioneerPath Capital with Ajit Jain, Ram Sunduram, and Anilesh Ahuja

Krishnaswamy is the of Investment Analyst at PioneerPath Capital and former Managing Director at Tiger Veda Management.

Jain is the President of Reinsurance at Berkshire Hathaway.

Sunduram is a Partner at Goldman Sachs.

Ahuja is CEO of Premium Point Investments.

MacDonald is Citigroup's COO of Global Banking.

Silverstein is the owner of Silverstein Properties.

Here's a different kind of charity...

JPMorgan Paid $421,000 Of The Cost It Took To Sell Jamie Dimon's Gold Coast Mansion>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.