Check Out The Wall Streeters Who Partied with Eric Clapton And Christina Hendricks On Thursday Night For Charity

Wall Street came out last night to support a few good causes.Lloyd Blankfein and a few friends lent their time and checkbooks to Jazz at Lincoln centre, where they were treated to a jam session from Eric Clapton and Wynton Marsalis.



Top Blackstone exec Tim Coleman, and others, doled out to InMotion, a charity that provides legal services to women in need.

And Larry Silverstein brought his family to the annual New York Philharmonic Gala, where they were treated to an all-star performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. And a nice, long look at everyone’s favourite redhead, Christina Hendricks.

