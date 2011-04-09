Check Out The Wall Streeters Who Partied with Eric Clapton And Christina Hendricks On Thursday Night For Charity

Photo: Bloomberg
Wall Street came out last night to support a few good causes.Lloyd Blankfein and a few friends lent their time and checkbooks to Jazz at Lincoln centre, where they were treated to a jam session from Eric Clapton and Wynton Marsalis.
Top Blackstone exec Tim Coleman, and others, doled out to InMotion, a charity that provides legal services to women in need.
And Larry Silverstein brought his family to the annual New York Philharmonic Gala, where they were treated to an all-star performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. And a nice, long look at everyone’s favourite redhead, Christina Hendricks.
Warning: They’re blurry!
Salomon is the Vice Chairman and Managing Partner of East End Advisors (with Marlene Hess, co-chairman of the gala).
King is Oprah's BFF and Weinberg is a Partner at Perella Weinberg Partners.
He is the CEO of First Eagle Investment Management and she's the President of Vassar College.
O'Hara and Lisher are Managing Directors at Blackstone. Baird is a VP.
Marsal is CEO of Alvarez & Marsal, Trepper is a Partner at Wilkie Farr.
Jane is a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Securities and Michael is a Senior Managing Director at Harvest Partners.
At InMotion: The Evercore Partners Crew: Todd Bondy, Daniel Celentano, Jelena Strelcova, and William Repko
Bondy is an Analyst at Evercore.
Celentano is a Senior Managing Director.
Strelcova is a VP.
Repko is a Senior Managing Director.
At InMotion: At InMotion: Nakul Krishnaswamy of PioneerPath Capital with Ajit Jain, Ram Sunduram, and Anilesh Ahuja
Krishnaswamy is the of Investment Analyst at PioneerPath Capital and former Managing Director at Tiger Veda Management.
Jain is the President of Reinsurance at Berkshire Hathaway.
Sunduram is a Partner at Goldman Sachs.
Ahuja is CEO of Premium Point Investments.
