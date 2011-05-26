What The Signatures Of Wall Street's Biggest Titans Say About Their Personalities

The titans of finance are people — mainly men — that we read about every day.



But we know very little about them; they’re good at preserving their personal privacy, despite the scrutiny attached to their public lives.

That’s why its always bizarre to see the handwritten signature of a famous Wall Street personality, because it actually reveals some personality, even if we can’t distinguish exactly what it is.

So we asked famed handwriting expert and a Certified Master Graphologist, Paula Sassi, to analyse the signatures of some of the most well known names in finance.

Gary Cohn, President and COO of Goldman Sachs Robert Benmosche, CEO of AIG Ken Lewis, former CEO of Bank of America Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Paul Tudor Jones, CEO of hedge fund Tudor Investment Corp Carl Icahn, CEO of Icahn Paula says: 'The threaded quality of Mr. Icahn's signature indicates both diplomacy and evasiveness while the opened and closed a's reveal good verbal skills. He knows how to present information in a smooth and persuasive manner while the flattened connections in his name show that he can be passively receptive to the input of others. The disjointed form of his capital I may be an indication of a confident, but conflicted ego.' Dan Loeb, CEO of hedge fund Third Point Paula says: 'The legible and moderate signature of Mr. Loeb shows that he presents himself in an honest fashion and has a congenial public self image. The capital letters reveal a moderate degree of confidence while the clear ovals show that he is discreet, yet clear in his communications. 'His crescent i-dot serves as a telescopic lens on the future while the balance of opened and closed upper loops reveal that he can be both open minded and sceptical depending on the situation.' Paula says: 'The ridged and angled forms of Mr. Ackman's signature shows that he is a tough businessman and negotiator. He is able to relentlessly probe for information and find answers. Each stroke of his writing builds an additional wall of defence while he keeps dissenters at bay with his firm ending stroke. The strength and firmness of his signature reveals that he is a dominant and enterprising type who is not swayed by emotion or fear. Empathy is not his strong point.' James Dinan of York Capital Paula says: 'Large, tall capital letters give evidence to Mr. Dinan's sense of pride and confidence. His signature serves as a personal logo or brand that he places on his abilities and accomplishments. The connected letters represent executive ability and leadership while the squiggled ending stroke adds a moderate level of caution and evasiveness. The manner in which he connects all the letters shows fluid thinking and ingenuity.' Art Samberg, formerly CEO of Pequot Capital Ben Bernanke, Chairmen of the Federal Reserve Paula says: 'Protection and evasiveness can be seen in the signature of Ben Bernanke. None of the letters of his name are distinguishable with the capital B's forming protective covers and the stiff lead-in strokes indicating resentment. A beginning left hook reveals an acquisitive nature and someone who may want to acquire for personal gain or stay firmly entrenched in his own philosophies. The tent formation in the last name shows a stubborn nature while the dashed and angled ending stroke forms a bunker of defence.' Paul Volcker, former Chairmen of the Federal Reserve and political adviser Paula says: 'With only his first name and four letters, it may be implied that Mr. Volcker presents himself in an honest and familiar manner. The pointed bottom form on his capital P indicates that he may feel that he is doing a balancing act in handling his responsibilities. The clarity of his loops shows that he is clear and discreet in his communications and will choose his words carefully while keeping a moderately open mind when receiving input from others.' The graphologist: Paula Sassi Paula is a Certified Master Graphologist, who 'has achieved the highest level of certification in the art and science of graphology.' She has a B.A. in Psychology and Adult Education. Her practice, Handwriting Consultants, was established in 1980 and in addition to graphology, deals with personnel selection, behavioural profiling and compatibility analyses. In newspapers and on-air, Paula has analysed the likes of Michael Jackson, OJ Simpson, Mother Teresa, and Donald Trump. For more information go to Handwriting Consultants International >

