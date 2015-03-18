This Wall Street CEO's signature is stunningly illegible

We came across a well-known Wall Street billionaire’s signature in his firm’s investment letter and couldn’t believe how illegible it was.
Can you figure it out?
Clue: This person’s middle initial is not “C.”
(Scroll down for the answer.)
(Answer: Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of private equity firm The Blackstone Group)
