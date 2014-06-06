RANKED: Wall Street CEO Golf Scores

Julia La Roche
Frank QuattroneBI SourceBanker Frank Quattrone on the fairway.

It’s that time of the year again when Wall Street starts leaving the trading floor for the golf course.

We combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names on GHIN — a website run by the U.S. Golf Association — to see how they stack up against each other on the fairway.

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.

Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though.

Lloyd Blankfein (Handicap: 23.4)

Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, CEO

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, East Hampton Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Manhattan Woods Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: August 2013

James Gorman (Handicap: 21.6)

Firm/Title: Morgan Stanley, CEO

Where He's Played: Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, Blind Brook Club and Winged Foot Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

David Tepper (Handicap: 18.5)

Firm/Title: Appaloosa Management/founder

Where He's Played: Crestmont Country Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Eddie Lampert (Handicap: 16.2)

Firm/Title: ESL Investments, CEO

Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Atlantic Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: April 2007

Source: GHIN

Lee Ainslie III (Handicap: 14.6)

Firm/Title: Maverick Capital, managing partner

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club and Creek Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Daniel Och (Handicap: 15.4)

Firm/Title: Och-Ziff Capital Management/ CEO

Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club, Atlantic Golf Club, Fenway Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: July 2011

Source: GHIN

J. Tomilson Hill (Handicap: 11.3)

Firm/Title: Blackstone Group, vice chairman president/CEO of BAAM

Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Piping Rock Club and Meadow Brook Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Howard Lutnick (Handicap Index: 12.8)

Firm/Title: Cantor Fitzgerald, CEO

Where He's Played: The Bridge

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Gary Cohn (Handicap: 12.3)

Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, President

Where He's Played: Atlantic Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club, East Hampton Golf Club and Liberty National.

Last Golf Outing: June 2013

GHIN.com

Frank Quattrone (Handicap: 11.8)

Firm/Title: Qatalyst, CEO/founder

Where He's Played: Los Altos G&CC, Lake Merced Golf Club, Stillwater Cove Golfing Soc., Monterey Peninsula CC and Tehama GC.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Fun Fact: Quattrone has played three times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

George Herbert Walker IV (Handicap: 9.3)

Firm/Title: Neuberger Berman, CEO/chairman

Where He's Played: National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills G.C. and The Golf Club of Purchase.

Last Golf Outing: September 2012

Source: GHIN

Ricky Sandler (Handicap: 9.1)

Firm/Title: Eminence Capital, founder

Where He's Played: Fresh Meadow Country Club, Sebonack Golf Club, Hudson National Golf Club and Hudson National Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

GHIN.com

Philippe Laffont (Handicap: 9.0)

Firm/Title: Coatue Capital Management, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Nantucket Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Henry Kravis (Handicap: 8.3)

Firm/Title: KKR, co-founder

Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, The Golf Club of Purchase, Sebonack Golf Club, Floridian, Atlantic Golf Club and National Golf Links of America

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Jimmy Lee (Handicap: 8.1)

Firm/Title: JPMorgan Chase/vice chairman

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, National Golf Links of America, Mid Ocean Club, Floridian, Taconic Golf Club, Lost Tree Club, The Golf Club of Purchase and Woodway Country Club.

Last Golf Outing: April 2014

Source: GHIN

Stanley Druckenmiller (Handicap: 7.7)

Firm/Title: Duquesne Capital, founder

Where He's Played: Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania), National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Blind Brook Club and Cypress Point Club (California).

Last Golf Outing: August 2013

Fun Fact: The billionaire hedge funder has played golf with Tiger Woods.

Source: GHIN

Chris Shumway (Handicap: 6.3)

Firm/Title: Shumway Capital, managing partner

Where He's Played: The Stanwich Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Friar's Head

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Eric Gleacher (Handicap: 3.8)

Firm/Title: Gleacher & Co, founder

Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Atlantic Golf Club and Lost Tree Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Jimmy Dunne III (Handicap: 3.7)

Firm/Title: Sandler O'Neill, CEO, founder

Where He's Played: Kinloch Golf Club, Cypress Point Club, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Frederica Golf Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club, National Golf Links of America and Blind Brook Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Bob Prince (Handicap: 2.2)

Firm/Title: Bridgewater Associates, co-CIO

Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club and Silber Spring Country Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Source: GHIN

Chase Coleman (Handicap: 1.9)

Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, CEO (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club, The Everglades Club, National Golf Links Of America, Shinnecock Hills and Piping Rock Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2014

Fun Fact: In 2012, he played at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, one of the most prestigious pro-am golf tournaments, in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Source: GHIN

Trip Kuehne III (Handicap Index: +1.2)

Firm/Title: Double Eagle Capital/founder

Where He's Played: The Sports Club Four Seasons Resort (Texas) and Vaquero Club (Texas)

Last Golf Outing: March 2013

Fun Fact: He turned down the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street.

Source: GHIN

Golf isn't the only sport where Wall Street excels...

Meet The Biggest Lacrosse Players On Wall Street »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.