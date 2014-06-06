RANKED: Wall Street CEO Golf Scores

BI Source Banker Frank Quattrone on the fairway.

It’s that time of the year again when Wall Street starts leaving the trading floor for the golf course.

We combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names on GHIN — a website run by the U.S. Golf Association — to see how they stack up against each other on the fairway.

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.

Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though.

