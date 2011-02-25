10 Disgusting Ways Your Company's Cafeteria Is Violating The Health Code

Wall Street’s dirty little secret: its cafeterias are absolutely disgusting.



Health inspectors visited bank cafeterias and found that people serving the food didn’t wash their hands (in one case, there wasn’t even soap), people were using tobacco or eating while working with your food, spoiled food, food that wasn’t held at the proper temperatures — the list goes on and it’s gross.

Most disgusting of all, they found vermin like mice, cockroaches, and other flying insects.

Our study is a result of the yearly health inspection that every restaurant in New York is required to complete scheduled for a surprise health inspection at least once a year, including cafeterias housed inside bank headquarters across the city.

What happens is Health Department inspectors check for compliance in food handling, food temperature, personal hygiene, facility and equipment maintenance, and the grossest part — vermin control.

And in all of those “nice” cafeterias you eat every day, the inspectors find mice, cockroaches, germ hotbeds, and worse.

So if you are one of the none who is thinking whatever, it’s just a cute little mouse dropping in my pasta — don’t, because the number of points given for a particular violation depends on the extent of the health risk it poses to the public.

In other words, it’s not just a meaningless violation, it means your cafeteria is feeding you food that is potentially destroying your body from the inside out.

Violations fall into three categories:

A public health hazard, like failing to keep food at the right temperature to prevent the growth of bacteria. If the violation can’t be fixed before the end of the inspection, the Health Department may close the cafeteria until the hazard has been removed. It carries a minimum of 7 points. A critical violation, such as the presence of rodents, carries a minimum of 5 points. A general violation, such as not properly sanitizing cooking utensils, carries arries a minimum of 2 points.

We’ve included each bank cafeteria’s current score, their worst score ever, and their most disgusting violations.

