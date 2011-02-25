10 Disgusting Ways Your Company's Cafeteria Is Violating The Health Code

Wall Street’s dirty little secret: its cafeterias are absolutely disgusting.
Health inspectors visited bank cafeterias and found that people serving the food didn’t wash their hands (in one case, there wasn’t even soap), people were using tobacco or eating while working with your food, spoiled food, food that wasn’t held at the proper temperatures — the list goes on and it’s gross.
Most disgusting of all, they found vermin like mice, cockroaches, and other flying insects.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DISGUSTING HEALTH CODE VIOLATIONS INSIDE WALL STREET BANK CAFETERIAS >
Our study is a result of the yearly health inspection that every restaurant in New York is required to complete scheduled for a surprise health inspection at least once a year, including cafeterias housed inside bank headquarters across the city.
What happens is Health Department inspectors check for compliance in food handling, food temperature, personal hygiene, facility and equipment maintenance, and the grossest part — vermin control.
And in all of those “nice” cafeterias you eat every day, the inspectors find mice, cockroaches, germ hotbeds, and worse.
So if you are one of the none who is thinking whatever, it’s just a cute little mouse dropping in my pasta — don’t, because the number of points given for a particular violation depends on the extent of the health risk it poses to the public.
In other words, it’s not just a meaningless violation, it means your cafeteria is feeding you food that is potentially destroying your body from the inside out.
Violations fall into three categories:
- A public health hazard, like failing to keep food at the right temperature to prevent the growth of bacteria. If the violation can’t be fixed before the end of the inspection, the Health Department may close the cafeteria until the hazard has been removed. It carries a minimum of 7 points.
- A critical violation, such as the presence of rodents, carries a minimum of 5 points.
- A general violation, such as not properly sanitizing cooking utensils, carries arries a minimum of 2 points.
We’ve included each bank cafeteria’s current score, their worst score ever, and their most disgusting violations.
These are the basics:
- The number of points given for a particular violation depends on how great a risk that condition poses to public health.
- The total number of points assessed is the restaurant's inspection score. The lower the score, the better
- If an operator wants to contest the results of an inspection, the restaurant can post a Grade Pending and restaurants will be listed online as 'Not Yet Graded' as you will see in Bank of America's and Barclays cafeterias.
Note: we included only the grossest of the violations.
Current: Not yet letter graded under new guidelines.
- Last inspection issued on 03/11/2010
- Violation Points: 5
- No Critical Violations
Worst: 5 Violation Points on 06/06/2008
- Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service.
Current Grade: A on 02/04/2011
- Violation Points: 7
- Critical Violations: sanitised equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored.
Worst: 15 violation points on 07/06/2010
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Bank of America had a whopping 20 violations, and it looks like this year's score was so bad, they contested it
Current: Not yet letter graded under new guidelines.
Worst and latest inspection: 20 Violation Points
- Issued 05/18/2010
- Cold food held above 41°F (smoked fish above 38°F) except during necessary preparation.
JP Morgan got ew, 24 violations, and the cafeteria's counters weren't cleaned before they touched food
Current: A on 09/17/2010
- Violation Points: 3
- No Critical Violations.
Worst: 24 Violation Points on 11/24/2009
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Morgan Stanley didn't clean its counters or wash its utensils, and it let cold food become a germ hotbed at warm temps
Current: A on 11/03/2010
- Violation Points: 7
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Worst: 17 Violation Points on 03/11/2009
- Cold food held above 41°F (smoked fish above 38°F) except during necessary preparation.
- Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service.
Current: A on 12/20/2010
- Violation Points: 12
- Cold food item held above 41º F (smoked fish and reduced oxygen packaged foods above 38 ºF) except during necessary preparation.
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Worst: 19 Violation Points on 12/07/2010
- Appropriately scaled metal stem-type thermometer or thermocouple not provided or used to evaluate temperatures of potentially hazardous foods during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.
- sanitised equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored.
Nomura didn't warm up food enough to kill all germs and/or viruses, and it didn't wash its utensils or counters
Current: A on 02/02/2011
- Violation Points: 8
- Critical Violations: sanitised equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored.
Worst: 19 Violation Points on 04/15/2009
- Hot food not held at or above 140°F.
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Deutsche Bank let some of its food spoil and served it anyway, and the people serving the food didn't wash their hands first
Current: A on 12/17/2010
- Violation Points: 2
- No Critical Violations
Worst: 55 Violation Points on 06/19/2009
- Cold food held above 41°F (smoked fish above 38°F) except during necessary preparation.
- Food item spoiled, adulterated, contaminated or cross-contaminated.
- Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room.
- Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure not provided at facility.
- Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided.
HSBC let their cold food become a hotbed of germs at warm temps, and they used to have mice and LIVE cockroaches running around
Current: A on 09/27/2010
- Violation Points: 0
- No Critical Violations
Worst: 19 Violation Points on 09/17/2008
- Cold food held above 41°F (smoked fish above 38°F) except during necessary preparation.
- Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
- Evidence of roaches or live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
Credit Suisse's food servers got a whopping 6 violations against them for being too dirty and not wearing hairnets, and there were flying insects near food
Current: B on 12/30/2010
- Violation Points: 23
- Personal cleanliness inadequate.
- Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant.
- Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared.
- Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service.
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Worst: 29 Violation Points on 04/18/2008
- Cold food held above 41°F (smoked fish above 38°F) except during necessary preparation.
- Evidence of flying insects or live flying insects present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
- Personal cleanliness inadequate.
- Clean outer garments, effective hair restraint not worn.
- Tobacco use, eating, drinking in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed.
Merrill Lynch had everything: mice, flying insects, unwashed counters, and germy food and LOTS of them. 83 violations in total. Disgusting.
Current: A on 08/09/2010
- Violation Points: 4
- No Critical Violations.
Worst: 83 Violation Points!!!! on 09/01/2009
- Hot food not held at or above 140°F.
- Cold food held above 41°F (smoked fish above 38°F) except during necessary preparation.
- Appropriately scaled metal stem-type thermometer not provided or used to evaluate temperatures of potentially hazardous foods during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.
- Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
- Evidence of flying insects or live flying insects present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
- Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.