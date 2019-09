WCBSTV.com reports: The list of exotic and outrageously expensive menu items found in New York City has grown by one, with the addition of the $175 burger found in lower Manhattan.

So much for talk of a recession.

The burger can be enjoyed at the Wall Street Burger Shoppe on Water Street between Broad Street and Coenties Slip. From WCBSTV.com



