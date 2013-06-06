We Spent Over A $100 For Pancakes And French Toast At A Wall Street Power Breakfast Spot

Sometimes, the only time to talk business is first thing in the morning, that’s why the “power breakfast” is a time-honored tradition on Wall Street, and there are specific places where people do it.
The famous breakfast at the Loew’s Regency Hotel is one of them, this morning, Business Insider decided to check out another — The Garden at the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Manhattan.
Wall Streeters have told us that it’s one place where you can spot some big players and listen in on some serious conversations over eggs and bacon.
If the pictures don’t convince you of that, the price tag will.
Just before 7:30 a.m. we walked down 57th Street right by The Solow Building, which houses private equity firms KKR, Apollo and Silver Lake and hedge funds Och-Ziff and Highbridge.
We continued to make our way down 57th toward our destination passing a bunch of high-end retail stores.
The venue is beautiful. You sit beneath a canopy of African acacia trees surrounded by vases of red roses.
One of the hotel staff members offered us a complimentary paper — the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and one other ( it was early, we can't remember). Also, that's a $15 glass of grapefruit juice right there.
It gets better. The steel cut oats are $19 and a bowl of cereal is $12 without a fruit topping, which costs an additional $6.
Since it's a power breakfast, there are some super healthy options like these fresh pressed juices. They cost $16 each.
Stuffed French toast with organic blueberries and topped with Nutella butter. Nutella butter... enough said.
