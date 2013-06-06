We Spent Over A $100 For Pancakes And French Toast At A Wall Street Power Breakfast Spot

Sometimes, the only time to talk business is first thing in the morning, that’s why the “power breakfast” is a time-honored tradition on Wall Street, and there are specific places where people do it.



The famous breakfast at the Loew’s Regency Hotel is one of them, this morning, Business Insider decided to check out another — The Garden at the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Manhattan.

Wall Streeters have told us that it’s one place where you can spot some big players and listen in on some serious conversations over eggs and bacon.

If the pictures don’t convince you of that, the price tag will.

