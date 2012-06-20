8 Horror Stories Of Evil Bosses On Wall Street

It’s common knowledge that the first couple of years on Wall Street is like some legalized form of slavery for many analysts.



The people presiding over this horrific experience for baby Wall Streeters? Their bosses—the VPs, executives directors and managing directors.

We reached out to some of our friends on Wall Street, and asked them to share their best stories about their worst bosses.

Under an anonymous veil, they were all too happy to share…

One director made his first-year reprint a 200-page pitch book because the bank's logo was one shade off. The first year analyst had worked until 10 pm on a weekend preparing the pitch book, and the minute he was about to step out of the office, he got the call from his director that apparently, the bank's logo was in the wrong patone shade. He ended up staying until after midnight to wait for the books to print in the perfect colour. Source: Investment banking analyst The director that calls the office every night at 10 pm to make sure his analysts are still working. A first-year analyst in sales and trading at a major bank told BI that the head of his desk will call the office every night at 10 pm to check that he's still at the office working. 'He usually calls the associate, and I can hear him asking 'Is ****** still there?' to check that I'm working,' the analyst told us. Source: Sales/trading analyst The MD that worked an analyst to 11pm before a holiday weekend by barking orders over the phone from the Hamptons. A sales/trading analyst told Business Insider that the day before Memorial Day weekend, his director had called him from the Hamptons asking him to get pitch books signed by another director--who was about to leave from his Chelsea penthouse to go to the Hamptons also. The analyst had to race to catch the other director before he left for the Hamptons, and essentially spent his Friday being a delivery boy across Manhattan. Source: Sales/trading analyst The MD that blames his analysts for mistakes they didn't make, which results in dumpster diving. An MD at a bulge-bracket investment bank would always make changes--that sometimes resulted in errors--to books after the analysts sent him the final draft copies, an investment banking analyst told Business Insider. Then once, the changes the MD put into the book made the client unhappy. The MD, however, blamed the mistakes on his analysts. The analysts were so outraged however, that they went dumpster diving in the bank's recycling bins to find the original copy of the book before they sent them into the MD, just to prove their point. Source: Investment banking analyst The psychotic director that doesn't let you touch his desk unless his calculator is turned 35 degrees. An investment banker at a top-tier firm said one director on his floor was so OCD about his desk--which he kept squeaky clean--that he freaked out whenever came near to touching it. Source: Investment banker The MD that taunts his analysts when they make a mistake in a 200-page book, but won't tell them where it is. An analyst in sales and trading told Business Insider that his director once found a mistake he had made in compiling a 200-page book. But instead of bringing the wrath of hell upon the analyst, the director simply threw the book back at him, told him there was a mistake, but refused to tell him where the error was. He left the analyst poring through the 200-pages. Source: Sales/trading analyst The MD that verbally assaulted a 1st year for 3 minutes in public. 'I remember a Senior MD standing up in the middle of the fixed income trading floor and verbally assaulting a 1st year for a good 3 minutes in before telling him to get the fuck out in front of everyone.' Source: thedude @ Wall Street Oasis The director that threatens to kick you in the balls. A sales/trading analyst told BI: 'When I'm working, my director literally tells me he's going to kick me in the balls if I make one mistake.' Thought that was bad? Here Are 9 Wall Street Interview Nightmare Stories That Will Embarrass You As You Read >

