One chart provides a grim outlook for Wall Street bonus season

It looks like it’s going to be another down year for Wall Street bonuses.

That’s according to a report from the compensation consultant Johnson Associates, which predicts lower “incentive compensation” for professionals across financial services this year.

On the banking side, bonuses for advisory professionals are expected to be down 5-10% from 2015, while those in underwriting could see a 10-20% drop, according to the report. Bonuses for equities traders could decline 5-15% while fixed income traders could see their bonuses drop as much 10%.

Hedge funders could see a 5-15% drop in bonuses, according to the report, while bonuses for private equity professionals are expected to remain flat from 2015.

A look at the trend since the financial crisis shows that after a sharp climb, incentive pay has been declining since 2014, or in the case of hedge funds, since 2013.

Check it out:

