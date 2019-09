Good news for New York state tax coffers: Wall Street bonuses surged 17% in 2009 and topped $20 billion.



The news was first revealed on CNBC by NY state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Considering what a miserable year 2008 was, we’re actually surprised the gain wasn’t more.

