Wall Street Bonuses Could Rise As Much As 40% As Fewer Employees Means More Cake For Everyone

Bonus pay has been dropping but New York comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the average bonus could grow because there are fewer jobs than last year.



In fact, bonuses could be up by as much as 40%

Dealbook reports: The bonus pool for Wall Street employees based in New York City [this year] is expected to be higher than the estimated $18.4 billion paid in 2008, which despite a 44 per cent drop from 2007 was the sixth-largest bonus pool on record.

