Now There's An App That Solves The Biggest Problem With Wall Street Bonus Season

It’s not polite to talk about your bonus on Wall Street. It’s also not polite to ask someone about their bonus on Wall Street.



Unfortunately, that makes it very hard for Wall Streeters to do exactly what they want to do when they get their bonus — find out how it compares to everyone else’s.

Now there’s an app for that. For $11.99 Banker’s Bonus 2013 (by Neurorecovery) will…”Compare your 2013 bonus to others’ around the world! Make sure you’re getting what you’re worth!”

To start, input your position, sector, location, bank, bonus, and years of service.

From there the app will calculate your rank among other bankers in with similar critera, and/or shows you a league table with anonymous bonus figures from bankers around the world.

Daily Intelligencer’s Kevin Roose already tried the app out — here’s what he saw on his Global League Table:

Photo: Twitter: KevinRoose

You can download the app from iTunes (of course) and it’s compatible with iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod touch (3rd generation), iPod touch (4th generation), iPod touch (5th generation) and iPad. Requires iOS 5.0 or later.

The app is optimised for iPhone 5.

