Wall Streeters Are Expecting A Lovely Bonus Season

Elena Holodny
Helicopter champagneMaurizio Tagliavia waits for the helicopter to land while holding champagne at the Villa Del Quar, near Verona April 15, 2014.

As the expression goes: tis the season to be jolly.

And that certainly rings true for Wall Streeters, who are expecting fantastic bonuses this season.

Over three-quarters of Wall Streeters expect a bonus this year, according to eFinancialCareer’s latest Bonus Expectations Survey.

And of those, 60% per cent are expecting the bonuses to increase.

Not bad.

These numbers are significant jumps from last year. Only 59% expected a bonus last year, and of those only 42% expected an increase.

“Money is important for a significant proportion of survey respondents: nearly half of respondents (45%) say that compensation is the most important reason in their decision to work in the financial services industry, and the majority (56%) would not be open to a reduced bonus in exchange for additional benefits,” the report states.

Survey respondents are split on whether this major bonus bump is a longer trend at firms, or just happening this year.

Regardless, this season’s looking really good.

If you’re interested in the breakdowns, here’s eFinancialCareer’s survey results:

Wall street bonus expectations 2014eFinancialCareers

