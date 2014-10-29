Wall Streeters Are Expecting A Lovely Bonus Season

As the expression goes: tis the season to be jolly.

And that certainly rings true for Wall Streeters, who are expecting fantastic bonuses this season.

Over three-quarters of Wall Streeters expect a bonus this year, according to eFinancialCareer’s latest Bonus Expectations Survey.

And of those, 60% per cent are expecting the bonuses to increase.

Not bad.

These numbers are significant jumps from last year. Only 59% expected a bonus last year, and of those only 42% expected an increase.

“Money is important for a significant proportion of survey respondents: nearly half of respondents (45%) say that compensation is the most important reason in their decision to work in the financial services industry, and the majority (56%) would not be open to a reduced bonus in exchange for additional benefits,” the report states.

Survey respondents are split on whether this major bonus bump is a longer trend at firms, or just happening this year.

Regardless, this season’s looking really good.

If you’re interested in the breakdowns, here’s eFinancialCareer’s survey results:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.